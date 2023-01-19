Spirits of the Passage: The Story of the Transatlantic Slave Trade is a powerful and breathtaking exhibit that takes you through 3 centuries, showing the power of the human spirit through a display of nearly 150 historical objects covering more than 350 years. the first of its kind, this exhibit explores the history of the Transatlantic Slave Trade from the 16th through 19th centuries, while giving a modern approach to the material. This includes the latest archaeological discoveries, including information on the Clotilda, as well as a dive into the legacy of slavery. Check out todays edition of Things to do with Theo to find out more!