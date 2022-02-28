Bob Hope has left a lasting legacy in the world of entertainment, particularly during the years of World War II, as he traveled around to different military bases around the world spreading some much needed laughter to all of the men and women that were in service to our great nation during one of our greatest times of need. GulfQuest in Mobile has decided to commemorate Bob Hope with an exhibit that is dedicated to his legacy throughout the years, and it is an exhibit that you won’t want to miss!