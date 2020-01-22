Gulf Coast Ducks are on the move

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast Ducks have decided to make a move. The group posted on their Facebook page that they plan to relocate to a nearby beach for the 2020 season.
We’ve reached out to Gulf Coast Ducks to determine where that location will be. We’ll let you know once we have more information.
