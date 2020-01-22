Gulf Coast Ducks are on the move

Gulf Coast CW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast Ducks have decided to make a move. The group posted on their Facebook page that they plan to relocate to a nearby beach for the 2020 season.

We’ve reached out to Gulf Coast Ducks to determine where that location will be. We’ll let you know once we have more information.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories