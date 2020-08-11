The New Horizon of the Arrowverse: Superman & Lois

By Malcolm Banks

The sun has officially set on Oliver Queen and those with lives in Star City. The world has seemingly moved on to a new horizon in the DCTV Universe. The Kryptonians have really been making themselves known to Supergirl leaving everyone with the burning question, where’s her cousin?

The new series Superman & Lois promises answers. This upcoming show will highlight the DCTV version of Superman we have come to know and love. We will see him travel with his newfound family and learn what it means to truly be Superman in this time. I predict this show will allow us to slow down the origin story and really get to know the character. Of course, I predict there will be villains, battle-fights and action. It seems that before now, there has never been a time for the audience to truly get to know Clark Kent out of the suit.

I am looking forward to this series and I hope you are too!

Official show description: After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with being working parents in today’s society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois worry about whether their sons, Jonathan and Jordan, could inherit their father’s Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older. Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang and her Fire Chief husband, Kyle Cushing. The adults aren’t the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle’s rebellious daughter, Sarah. Of course, there’s never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois’ father, Gen. Samuel Lane looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment’s notice.

