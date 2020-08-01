Super Fan Status: What Being a Super Fan Means To Malcolm Banks

What Being A Superfan Means to Me

By Malcolm Banks

I have lived my life under the phrase that my mother told me when I was young. She said, “Can’t nobody tell you nothing but no”. I added to that statement, “You will never get that no, if you don’t even ask in the first place”. I live by this because I as a child and definitely as an adult I have had many times in my life where I was told what I couldn’t do, shouldn’t do, won’t do and will never do. In times like that words such as those put a stamp on me, but I chose to erase that stamp and to become the person that I am today. Being a Superfan to me means more than the average person could think. I started out on this Journey on December 26th, 2016.

When I birthed the idea for Fandoms Anonymous at the time I did not know what Fandoms Anonymous was going to be or even what I was going to do with it. The night I launched that idea onto the internet, one of our own Kevin Garlington gave me a call and asked me “What does Fandoms Anonymous mean?”. Truthfully, I did not have an answer for him but he gave me his. He said when I look at the amount of people who come to you and ask you about superhero movies, tv shows, comic books videos games etcetera, you welcome them all in no matter what it is that they bring and even if you do not know anything about it. You give them a place to feel like themselves and that is what is important.

Looking back my goal has always been about what can I do for the people out there. What can I create for those who love many different types of fandoms and most importantly how can I be a service to those out there in the many different communities all across the Southeastern United States. Being a superfan to me is as valuable as winning a gold medal in the Olympics. I feel so proud that what I have created has got to a point where people understand and they see the mission that I am on to be an organization that serves the people. To be selected to be a ambassador to represent the Gulf Coast that I grew up in and still have ties to. It makes me feel that all of the long nights, the long and short drives to conventions, the video editing, the tears, the pain, the emails, the phone calls, being told that what I was doing meant nothing, has finally paid off.

Fandoms Anonymous has a long way to go still to continue to grow our mission but we as people sometimes do not take the time to celebrate those small moments of success and sometimes when you are on a mission you do not have time to celebrate. I am one that believes in stopping and smelling the roses. Those times will allow you to see what you have accomplished and enjoy it and relish in your accolades, but what they also do is allow you to say, “What’s next and how do I get there?” That is where we are right now as an organization. The last pieces of confetti are falling to the ground, now its time to clean up, regroup, organize, strategize and get ready to face what’s next…

