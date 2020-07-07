Meet our Gulf Coast CW Super Fan: Malcolm Banks

Malcolm Banks, Youtuber

There was an idea, in late 2016 from Mobile native and 2009 S.S. Murphy High School graduate Malcolm Thaddeus Banks Jr. to create a safe space for people of all races, backgrounds and ethnicities to be able to come together and share their love for all types of Science-Fiction media.

Since then, Fandoms Anonymous has become a Multi-Faceted Media Organization based out of the Southeastern United States region, providing media content on some of the latest news from the Science Fiction Entertainment world! Content from movies, television shows, gaming, celebrity interviews, reviews, candid conversations and more through the Fandoms Anonymous YouTube channel, Facebook Page and Instagram Page.

The enigmatic team including Kevin Garlington, Whitney Moore, Darrell Blackston, Jeremy Evans, Clay Rogers, Robert Hooten and a crew consisting of a host of family and friends from all over the country travel all over the Southeastern United States including, Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, Louisiana and Georgia to comic conventions providing media support and advertising while also conducting interviews with celebrities as well as the fans and attendees of the conventions too! Along with that, Fandoms Anonymous is a strong force in the community in helping to support local businesses and organizations. The organization has even appeared on the radio on the New Orleans station News Talk 99.5 WRNO The News and Talk of New Orleans. Fandoms Anonymous strives to provide the most consistent, quality, content in the world to make sure that all of their viewers and supporters are given the best experiences for their fandoms.



