Meet Gulf Coast CW Super Fan: TK Brooks

TK Brooks, Vlogger

TK Brooks is the vlogger who created Comic Insider, a show that talks about everything science fiction, superheroes and much more. He’s interviewed celebrities such as the John Wesley Shipp at comic conventions.

New episodes Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 8/7 central so be sure to subscribe to Comic Insider on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

