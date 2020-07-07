Meet Gulf Coast CW Super Fan: Martha Howard

Martha Howard, Cosplay Creator

Little Red Fox Cosplay is an award-winning seamstress and costumer from Mobile, AL. Red grew up backstage at local ballets and theater companies and spent her childhood assisting in the creation and repair of all kinds of costumes and props. Her expertise in sewing and working with a wide variety of crafting materials, as well as her keen eye and attention to detail, keep her in demand as a cosplay competition judge. Known for innovative designs and use of materials, she is always looking for projects that will challenge both her skill level and her artistry. She believes that cosplay is about having fun and being whoever or whatever you want to be, and she always remembers to put the “play” in cosplay.

In addition to convention and event appearances, Red also maintains Causeplay Gulf Coast, a group of talented cosplayers and builders who volunteer their time at charitable and community events, portraying favorite characters from comics, television, movies, anime, and gaming, and entertaining the crowds. Their interactions with fans help bring attention to worthy causes while providing a little something extra to the event. She is also part of the cosplay maker duo, FishieFox Creative, as well as being a member of Legends of Wonderland, a cosplay group that focuses of positivity and acceptance in the cosplay community.

Red is passionate about costuming, and is always willing to answer questions or help with projects. She has taught many classes on patterning, machine sewing, and garment construction, both in a group setting and one-on-one. She is currently working on a video tutorial series for beginning seamstresses, and hopes to see that project released in the coming year.

When not cosplaying, Red can often be found at her sewing table at home, listening to audio books and working on the next project, or playing video games and cuddling her pack of fur kids. She also enjoys board games and cooking, and is addicted to all things Harry Potter.

You can see more of her work at:

www.facebook.com/littleredfoxcosplay

www.instagram.com/littleredfoxcosplay

www.twittercom/littleredfoxcos

www.littleredfoxcosplay.com

