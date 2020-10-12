Go Behind-the-Scenes of the GnG Commercial with Super Fan Tommy Wetjen

“Geek Street Boys” film GnG Commercial

GnG owner and GCCW Super Fan, Tommy Wetjen gives a special behind-the-scenes look at what happened “on set” while the “geek street boys” filmed the Gamers N Geeks commercial.

The commercial is being made to promote the store as well as Warhammer 40k. There’s currently no word on when or where it will air.

