Go Behind-the-Scenes of the GnG Commercial with Super Fan Tommy Wetjen

Gulf Coast CW Super Fan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

“Geek Street Boys” film GnG Commercial

GnG owner and GCCW Super Fan, Tommy Wetjen gives a special behind-the-scenes look at what happened “on set” while the “geek street boys” filmed the Gamers N Geeks commercial.

The commercial is being made to promote the store as well as Warhammer 40k. There’s currently no word on when or where it will air.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories