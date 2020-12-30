GCCW Super Fans Take-Off into 2021

#GCCWSuperFans are set to soar into the new year!

Everyone can agree 2020 has been tough. Plenty of unexpected things tried to knock the gulf coast down: endless hurricane seasons, cancelled parades, world pandemics. The list could go on and on! Nonetheless, locals still managed to come together in order to share their love for comics, cosplay and creativity.

Over the last few months Gulf Coast CW had the honor of recognizing six viewers in the area who express their passion for fandom in a unique way. These creators inspire audiences all over the internet with their ability to ‘dare to defy!’ For this reason we have deemed them “GCCW Super Fans.”

As we close out the year, the Gulf Coast CW wanted to recognize these awesome individuals for collaborating with our station. 2020 was a better year thanks to the community they created with their content.

Join us in celebrating these six local creatives one last time!

JULY GCCW SUPER FAN: Writer/Artist Steven Moore

Check out what Steven’s been up to:

AUGUST GCCW SUPER FAN: YouTuber Malcolm Banks

See what Malcolm’s been up to:

SEPTEMBER GCCW SUPER FAN: Cosplayer/Creator Kat Caraway

See what Kat’s been up to:

@hermajestykatcaraway Had fun transforming into a cosplay illustrated for ME! My GCCW SuperFan month has come to an end 💥 See the illustration on my website KatCaraway.com ♬ Wishful Drinking – Tessa Violet

OCTOBER GCCW SUPER FAN: Gamer/Entrepreneur Tommy Wetjen

Check out what Tommy’s been up to:

GCCW NOVEMBER SUPER FAN: Creator/Cosplayer Martha Howard

Check out what Martha’s been up to:

DECEMBER GCCW SUPER FAN: Vlogger TK Brooks

Check out what TK’s been up to:

Here’s something for all the #GCCWSuperFans at home: a downloadable Super Fans color sheet! Click the download button below and print it off for an afternoon of fun. Be sure to take a photo when you’re finished and tag @TheGulfCoastCW on Facebook.



