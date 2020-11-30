Cosplay Complete! GCCW Super Fan Martha Howard Shows Off Her Latest Character

MOBILE, Ala. (WFNA) – Gulf Coast CW’s November Super Fan, Martha Howard aka Little Red Fox Cosplay shows off the intricate details of her new Batwoman cosplay by posing for a stylized shoot.

PHOTO BY: Cubster Cosplay Photography

According to a recent tweet, she is very happy with how the project turned out:

(We are too, btw!)

First shots of Batwoman! This was my @TheGulfCoastCW SuperFan project, and I am pretty pleased with it! @littleredfoxcos

In her social media posts, she shares a few of the prop products she used to build the costume from scratch.

About the Cosplay:

All foam was from SKS Props (check it out at Blick Art Materials), painted with Plaid Crafts PlaidFX paints. Wig is from Arda Wigs – Cubster Cosplay Photography

I’ve been asked a few times so I wanted to show y’all the eyes. It’s actually easier to see than this, because you’re right up next to it. The distance blurs it more. (see video below)

“The worst things that could happen to me? Already have. And I rose. My worst fears…already came to pass. And I rose.” God I love Batwoman

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my Super Fan month, but it’s not over yet! Look out for build videos and WIP albums this week!

