Celebrate Gulf Coast CW’s Super Fans

The Gulf Coast CW has been putting together a new project that we are excited to share with viewers. We are launching our “Super Fans” campaign where we will feature one local creative each month. Stay tuned-in to the Gulf Coast CW and be sure you are following all of our social pages so you can see special content from the GCCW Super Fans! 😄
JULY: Steven Moore, Writer & Artist
AUGUST: Malcolm Banks, Youtuber
SEPTEMBER: Kat Caraway, Cosplay Creator
OCTOBER: Tommy Wetjen, Gamer & Entrepreneur
NOVEMBER: Martha Howard, Cosplay Creator
DECEMBER: TK Brooks, Vlogger
The first Super Fan we are going to feature writer/artist Steven Moore. He designed the Gulf Coast CW’s Super Fan logo. More of Steven’s work will be featured on our website and social accounts throughout the month of July. 🥳
