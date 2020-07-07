Celebrate Gulf Coast CW’s Super Fans

Little Red Fox Cosplay is an award-winning seamstress and costumer from Mobile, AL. Red grew up backstage at local ballets and theater companies and spent her childhood assisting in the creation and repair of all kinds of costumes and props. Her expertise in sewing and working with a wide variety of crafting materials, as well as her keen eye and attention to detail, keep her in demand as a cosplay competition judge. Known for innovative designs and use of materials, she is always looking for projects that will challenge both her skill level and her artistry. She believes that cosplay is about having fun and being whoever or whatever you want to be, and she always remembers to put the “play” in cosplay.

In addition to convention and event appearances, Red also maintains Causeplay Gulf Coast, a group of talented cosplayers and builders who volunteer their time at charitable and community events, portraying favorite characters from comics, television, movies, anime, and gaming, and entertaining the crowds. Their interactions with fans help bring attention to worthy causes while providing a little something extra to the event. She is also part of the cosplay maker duo, FishieFox Creative, as well as being a member of Legends of Wonderland, a cosplay group that focuses of positivity and acceptance in the cosplay community.