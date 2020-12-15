Catching Up with GCCW Super Fan TK Brooks, from Comic Insider

GCCW December Super Fan TK Brooks is back again with his inside look at local fandom. This time, he vlogs from Jekyll and Hyde Multi-Fandom Con and the Krewe of Lafitte Pirate’s Christmas Parade.

New episodes Tuesday's and Friday's at 8/7 central

