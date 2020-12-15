GCCW December Super Fan TK Brooks is back again with his inside look at local fandom. This time, he vlogs from Jekyll and Hyde Multi-Fandom Con and the Krewe of Lafitte Pirate’s Christmas Parade.
New episodes Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 8/7 central so be sure to subscribe to Comic Insider on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
LATEST POSTS:
- Many Gmail users not getting emails, Google investigating outage
- Mobile City Council approves Africatown tourism contract
- With Electoral College vote in, McConnell recognizes Biden’s win
- COVID-19 vaccine is not an ‘end-all,’ Tijuana residents are told
- Fire damages fishing boat, four rescued from Gulf waters