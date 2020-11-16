Building the Bat Mask with GCCW Super Fan Martha Howard

GCCW Superfan, Martha Howard has been hard at work designing and building her new Batwoman cosplay.

Martha’s FB Live video provides a rundown of the tools and materials you need for the project. She suggests starting with the armor pieces first, which includes the bat-mask.

Martha gives creators an overview of what it’s like to work with materials such as EVA foam. This makes for light weight, customizable props and cosplay pieces. However, the material sometimes requires special instructions such as sanding, applying heat, and using flexible adhesives.

Martha shares tips that are helpful for amateur and advance cosplay creators alike! Anyone who has ever wanted to build a costume from scratch will appreciate her experienced insight.

You can also see more of her work by following her on social:

– www.facebook.com/littleredfoxcosplay

– www.instagram.com/littleredfoxcosplay

– www.twittercom/littleredfoxcos

– www.littleredfoxcosplay.com

LATEST POSTS: