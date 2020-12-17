Bottoms up for BAZINGA! TK Brooks Shares BBT Holiday Game

As the holidays approach, you might be running short on ideas for socially-distanced fun. Don’t worry! The GCCW December Super Fan knows exactly how to conquer quarantine boredom.
TK Brooks and his friends over at Comic Insider share a Big Bang Theory drinking game that delivers all the holiday cheer we desperately need. Sheldon may not be the most enthusiastic Christmas fanatic however, it doesn’t mean we can’t make a game out of his ‘Sheldon-isms’!
Whether you love Leonard, Penny, Raj, or Sheldon, (or the entire gang) you can show off your fandom and geek out over the show with this seasonal game.
- Take a drink every time Sheldon says “BAZINGA!”
- Take a sip every time someone gets mad at Sheldon.
- Take a drink if Leonard says “Here we go”.
- Take a drink every time Bernadette calls Howard “Howie”.
Click here for a full list of character actions / phrases that give us all a reason to drink. BONUS: Here’s a list of gift ideas for the BBT fans in your life!
Tune-in for The Big Bang Theory weeknights at 6:30PM on #TheGulfCoastCW. New episodes Tuesday’s and Friday’s at 8/7 central so be sure to subscribe to Comic Insider on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn
