Bottoms up for BAZINGA! TK Brooks Shares BBT Holiday Game

As the holidays approach, you might be running short on ideas for socially-distanced fun. Don’t worry! The GCCW December Super Fan knows exactly how to conquer quarantine boredom.

TK Brooks and his friends over at Comic Insider share a Big Bang Theory drinking game that delivers all the holiday cheer we desperately need. Sheldon may not be the most enthusiastic Christmas fanatic however, it doesn’t mean we can’t make a game out of his ‘Sheldon-isms’!

Whether you love Leonard, Penny, Raj, or Sheldon, (or the entire gang) you can show off your fandom and geek out over the show with this seasonal game.

Take a drink every time Sheldon says “BAZINGA!”

Take a sip every time someone gets mad at Sheldon.

Take a drink if Leonard says “Here we go”.

Take a drink every time Bernadette calls Howard “Howie”.

