Gulf Coast CW Pensacon Recap

(WFNA) The Gulf Coast CW had a Fan-tastic time at Pensacon 2020!

On Friday, GCCW star Tori B. hosted the first ever live digital show. It captured the eyes of thousands of viewers, as well as Pensacon attendees in person. The show featured interviews with guest such as: Tony Isabella, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Gray and Deep Roy.





















Saturday the GCCW crew met up with a few CW Legends at the Pensacola Little Theatre. After the DC Legend’s of Tomorrow Q & A panel, Tori B. interviewed Nick Zano and Matt Ryan. The Gulf Coast CW’s friends from Comic Insider also joined in.

Sunday was all about handing out CWag! The Gulf Coast CW’s new shirts were a big hit. So was the new CWag Mobile (our updated station vehicle.)

Another great turn out for another epic year at Pensacon!

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates on local events and to find out where The Gulf Coast CW’s CWag Mobile will be next.