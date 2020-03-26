Gulf Coast CW Community Tip

The Gulf Coast CW sends you a smile!

Tori Blackmon shares a tip on how to keep yourself stress-free during these unprecedented circumstances.

“We are all being challenged with uncertainty right now. Nearly everyone feels uprooted from their everyday activities. It’s important to keep in mind that we are all going through this together, as a community. Try to keep a smile in your pocket, along with extra sanitizer!”

