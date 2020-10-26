Greater Gulf State Fair Ticket Giveaway

Register below to win a family four pack of tickets to this year’s Greater Gulf State Fair! Four lucky winners will win… one person now until Thursday, October 29, 2020.

2020 Fair Hours of Operation:

  • Admission gates:
    • Monday – Tuesday: Closed
    • Wednesday – Friday: 4 pm – 9 pm
    • Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm
    • Sunday:12 pm – 9 pm
      • Final Sunday: 12 pm​ – 8 pm
    • The midway closes one hour after admission gates.

Click here to purchase tickets!

Photo: Greater Gulf State Fair

