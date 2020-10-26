Register below to win a family four pack of tickets to this year’s Greater Gulf State Fair! Four lucky winners will win… one person now until Thursday, October 29, 2020.
2020 Fair Hours of Operation:
- Admission gates:
- Monday – Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday – Friday: 4 pm – 9 pm
- Saturday: 10 am – 9 pm
- Sunday:12 pm – 9 pm
- Final Sunday: 12 pm – 8 pm
- The midway closes one hour after admission gates.
Click here to purchase tickets!
Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
LATEST POSTS:
- Blue Wahoos dedicate press box to the late John Appleyard
- Susan B. Anthony’s grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
- Voters could remove racist phrases from Alabama Constitution in third attempt since 2000
- Case of Grand Bay couple charged with elder abuse bound over to grand jury
- Greater Gulf State Fair Ticket Giveaway