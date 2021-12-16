Gotham Knights TV Series Rumored To Be Coming To The Gulf Coast CW

It has been confirmed by the writers of Batwoman that they are in the process of developing a Gotham Knights television series for The CW in addition to other Arrowverse shows such as The Flash, Arrow, Black Lightning and Supergirl.

DC’s Gotham Knights series was a comic that originated in 2000 that centers around known Batman affiliates including Red Hood, Knightwing, Robin and Alfred Pennyworth. The show’s executive producer will be Greg Berlanti, the head of Berlanti Productions as well as James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash, the latter two of which worked on Gotham, another Batman related series on Fox as well as The CW’s Batwoman. Co-Producing will be Natalie Abrams who has also previously written for Batwoman and Supergirl; both of which also air on The CW.

There is no news yet as to whether or not the show will be related to Batwoman in any way, however it is known that Gotham Knights won’t be a spinoff show, nor will be related to a video game of a similar name.

