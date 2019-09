Today’s Homeowner is giving away a great summer prize pack on June 6-21, 2019.

Stay cool when temperatures rise — enter Today’s Homeowner’s Beat the Heat Sweepstakes for the chance to win a summer survival kit valued at $100!

“Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford” is giving away an Arctic Cove Misting Kit and a Today’s Homeowner cooler, hat, and tumbler — perfect for staying refreshed while entertaining outdoors.



Sweepstakes runs June 6-21, 2019.