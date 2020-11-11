‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ Makes Network Debut This Thanksgiving Holiday

GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE” MAKES ITS NETWORK TELEVISION DEBUT ON THE CW NETWORK AS A FOUR-NIGHT EVENT THIS THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

The Critically Acclaimed Four-Part Miniseries Will Air and Stream for Free

for the First Time Ever, Only on The CW and its Digital Platforms

October 5, 2020 (Burbank, CA) ─ On the twentieth anniversary of the “Gilmore Girls” series premiere, The CW Network announced it is returning to Stars Hollow for the Thanksgiving holiday with the acquisition of GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE.

The four-part miniseries will air on The Gulf Coast CW airing as a four night event beginning Monday, November 23 (7:00-9:00pm) through Thursday, November 26 (7:00-9:00pm).

Premiering on October 5, 2000 and airing for seven seasons on both The CW and its predecessor The WB, “Gilmore Girls” told the story of a close relationship between a mother and

her daughter: Best friends first. Mother and daughter second. Accentuating that relationship were

stacks of stories and characters within their cozy and eccentric town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut

When we last saw the Gilmores, Rory (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) had just graduated

from Yale and was poised to cover Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. Lorelai (Lauren

Graham, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Luke Danes (Scott Patterson, “Saw” films) shared

a kiss, hinting there might be a future for the couple.

GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE kicks off years later in present-day Stars Hollow.

As GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE begins, Lorelai still runs the Dragonfly

Inn (and chugs coffee like it’s water) and Rory, now 32, has experienced some success in her

journalism career. As Rory works through job-related struggles and Lorelai deals with some

unresolved issues of her own, Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop, “The Good Wife”) has been handling

the loss of her dear husband, Richard. Emily is at a major crossroads in her life, recently widowed

and trying to figure out what to do next. Richard’s death forces Emily and Lorelai to finally reexamine their own fraught relationship, and what the future holds for this mother and daughter.

We see the return of many of Rory’s circle, including her best friend Lane Kim (Keiko

Agena, “Prodigal Son”), who still plays in a band with her husband Zack (Todd Lowe, “True

Blood”) and is the mother of twin boys. High school frenemy-turned-college roommate-turnedclose friend (and still occasional nemesis) Paris Geller (Liza Weil, “How To Get Away With

Murder,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) also returns, and Rory’s most memorable ex-boyfriends – Logan (Matt Czuchry, “The Resident), Jess (Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”), and Dean (Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”) – surface throughout the chapters.

The Dragonfly Inn’s resident head chef and co-owner, Sookie St. James (Melissa

McCarthy, “Spy,” “The Heat”), is also back along with the snooty-but-oh-so-lovable concierge

Michel (Yanic Truesdale, “Bad Karma”). Stars Hollow’s cast of characters is back in full swing with Kirk Gleason (Sean Gunn,“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 2”) and another business idea, and Taylor (Michael Winters, “Days of our Lives”), who stages a classic Star Hollow musical. Of course, the citizens are once again abuzz at the latest town meeting. As for Lorelai’s love life, Luke remains in her heart and in her life.

Directed, written and executive produced by series creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and

Daniel Palladino, GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE is from Dolly Parker Drank Here

Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.



The following is the broadcast schedule for The CW’s special:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23

7:00-9:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: WINTER

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

7:00-9:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: SPRING

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25

7:00-9:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: SUMMER

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26

7:00-9:00pm GILMORE GIRLS: A YEAR IN THE LIFE: FALL

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life. Pictured: Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Michael Winters as Taylor Doose and Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Spring – Pictured: Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Winter — Pictured: Sean Gunn as Kirk Gleason — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Winter — Pictured (L-R): Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore and Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life: Summer – Pictured (L-R): Ray Wise as Jack Smith and Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore — Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix — © Netflix.

