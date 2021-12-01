Giancarlo Esposito Headlines a Stacked List Of Celebrities Announced For Pensacon 2022

It’s almost that time of the year again as Pensacon 2022 is right around the corner on February 19-22 with a weekend full of cosplay fun at the Pensacola Bay Center and surrounding locations. Every year Pensacon gives people the chance to live out their fantasies as their favorite anime, comic book or television characters, while having the chance to vibe with likeminded fans. One of the major attractions to Pensacon however, is the stream of celebrities that attend Pensacon every year, but this year is going to be even bigger and better!

The first name to be announced to headline the list of celebrities that will be attending Pensacon this year is none other than the Emmy nominated actor and director Giancarlo Esposito! Giancarlo’s career has spanned nearly 50 years and his pristine filmography includes roles in Mo Betta Blues, Malcolm X, The Usual Suspects, Ali, Better Call Saul, The Boys and more. However, in 2009 Esposito would take on the role that some would say defined his career, as the maniacal and deviant drug kingpin and fast-food restaurateur Gus Fring in the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning new-Western crime drama, Breaking Bad. Most recently, Esposito stars as Moff Gideon in the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, The Mandalorian.

The other celebrities that have been announced for Pensacon thus far for 2022 are former WWE Champion’s Mick Foley and John Bradshaw Layfield, Michael Rooker from The Walking Dead and Suicide Squad, Judge Reinhold from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, George Takei of Star Trek fame, and Tom Arnold, most notably from True Lies along side Arnold Schwarzenegger. For a full list of announced celebrities that will be attending Pensacon go to Pensacon.com.