Time to get swanky for a great cause as Beachball Properties is proud to present the American Heart Association’s 2023 Baldwin Art for Heart Gala. Led by this year’s chairs Hunter and Ginger Harrelson, the Art for Heart Gala funds lifesaving research, addresses existing obstacles to improved health, spreads awareness, and inspires people to take action right in Baldwin County and beyond. Things to do with Theo sits down with Hunter and Ginger to find out more!