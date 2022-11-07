I know you come to Things to do with Theo for the best events and happenings around the Gulf Coast, but when you’re going to all of these awesome events, don’t you want to get there looking so fresh and so clean? Also, wouldn’t you like to be able to save time not having to do chores, so you can get to those cool things to do? Furthermore, wouldn’t it be even better if all of that was for free? That’s why we have to tell you about Rich’s Car Wash opening a brand-new location in Semmes on Schillinger Road this Saturday from 8am til 7:30pm where they will be giving out free car washes to celebrate the opening of this new facility! If you would like to find out more, check out today’s episode of Things to do with Theo