GCCW Star Tori B. Unboxes New Show CWag Sent To Us From The CW Network

The Gulf Coast CW is really excited about the new Fall season and to help spread the word about our new shows, we ordered some new “CWag!”

Our Gulf Coast CW Star, Tori B. just posted a Facebook Live Video showing an unboxing of the awesome goodies sent to the station by The CW Network. All of these items will be available for our viewers to snag, all you have to do is come hang out with us when we’re promoting at events along the Gulf Coast! You can find out where we’ll be by taking a look at our #CoastalRundown or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

You can also follow along with Tori B.’s adventures on social media by connecting with her over Facebook, Instagram, Twitter!