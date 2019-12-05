GCCW Crossover Contest – A Chance to Win Passes to Pensacon 2020!

This weekend, The CW kicks off the highly-anticipated superhero crossover event, Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Beginning December 8 on The Gulf Coast CW, destiny will be re-written when the cast of The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow team up in this season’s DC Superhero Crossover Event, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths.‘

The annual multi-part series will be packed with all the action and excitement of your favorite CW heroes. But that’s not all!

GCCW’s Tori B. is bringing even MORE fun with a CROSSOVER CONTEST.

She’ll be sharing different code-words for you to “discover” in each of the #CWCrossover episodes. Watch The Gulf Coast CW every night the crossover airs to find out the unique code word. When you find out that night’s word, enter it on our contest page for a chance to win Pensacon 2020 passes!

There will be a total of 5 unique code words. In order to be considered, the code words must match up to that night’s crossover episode word.

The names of 5 lucky winners will be announced after the CW Crossover is completed. Click here to view the CW Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover schedule.

The Gulf Coast CW will begin the launch of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with Supergirl on Sunday at 7PM. This year’s crossover arc will be a television event unlike any other. Be sure you are tuned-in!

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW crossover news, show trailers and first-looks at fresh CW content.