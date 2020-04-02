GCCW Community Tip – Discover Groups Online

Find a Sense of Community From a Safe Distance

Tori Blackmon from the Gulf Coast CW shares another tip with the community to help with stressful feelings during isolation.

“Now is the time to show up for one another, even if that means doing it from a distance. Right now we all are being quarantined. However, each of us handles isolation differently. If the time alone becomes stressful you can always find a sense of community online. You may even discover people who share the same hobbies or interests. It’s amazing how connected we all are through modern technology!”

If you love fandom then join Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook group, Fans and Friends of the Gulf Coast CW.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more community tips and content!

You can connect with Tori B. on those platforms, too:

– Like Tori B.’s Facebook

– Find Tori B. on Twitter

– Follow Tori B. on Instagram

Tori also hosts the Contagious Victories Podcast where she talks about creativity and inspires regularly. Join the group on Facebook to find out more.