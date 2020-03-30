GCCW Community Tip – Attitude

GCCW knows we are all in this together!

Tori Blackmon shares another tip with the community, this time on how to keep a hopeful attitude during a time of crisis.

“Control the things that you can: your attitude, your outlook, and your actions! It is important to stay informed but if you are obsessing over circumstances that you have no control over, your attitude will not improve. By focusing on what we can control, we are able to position ourselves to be of service to others. Keep your attitude positive and your outlook set on the present moment. Then, when the time comes you’ll be able to take action properly instead of acting out of panic.”

