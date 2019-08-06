GCCW Back-To-School Tips with Tori B.

It’s Back to School time! Make your superpower staying involved with your child’s education.

Parents… now is a great time to be a superhero for your child. Here are some easy ways:

Put down the phone, give your kids your full attention and ask them about their school day.

Set a consistent time each day for homework.

Check-in with their teachers and ask about your child’s progress.

If there’s a big difference in your child’s behavior, ask them about it. It could be related to bullying online or at school.

Use time in the car to talk about what their day will be like, or what happened at school that day.

Have a wonderful school year, Gulf Coast!