Gulf Coast CW Superfans assemble as Gamers N Geeks presents… GnG Free Fall Con!!
The GnG Free Fall Con in conjunction with Biloxi Anime Comic Expo the weekend of September 26th and 27th.
Special Guests include The Blue Power Ranger Michael Copon AND The Red Power Ranger Jason Faunt!
FREE ENTRY into the event and the celebrity autographs and pictures are $40 each or $60 combination bundle.
Also Free Comic Book Day, Art Show & Contest, Giveaways, Panels, Vendors, Children’s & Adult Costume Contests, and Guest Artists.
When: September 26th and 27th
Time: 10AM to 6PM
Where: Gamers N Geeks
5701 Moffett Rd. Suite N Mobile, AL
This is a Free Family-friendly Event where social distancing and COVID procedures will be taken very seriously.
Please don’t come if you are sick or are awaiting covid test results. Properly worn face masks (over the nose and mouth) and temperature checks are required to enter the building.
