Free Alabama concert on New Year’s Eve

ALABAMA – The band Alabama has announced that they will be streaming a free concert on New Year’s Eve.

Alabama’s concert will be the kick off to the Ultimate RV Show 10-week National Tour presented by Camping World.

“What better way to start the New Year than to have a free concert on New Year’s Eve for our fans around the world? We cannot wait to get back on tour soon, and want to see you in-person. Sit back, relax, crank up the sound and ‘ROLL ON’ into 2021. Wishing you a very happy New Year.” -Randy, Teddy & Jeff

The show is set to begin Thursday night at 8pm CT and will be available at Ultimate RV Show, Facebook, and YouTube.

