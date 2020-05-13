Four hammerhead sharks surprise boaters at Crab Island in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of four hammerhead sharks surprised those aboard Destin Crab Island Adventure Cruises on Tuesday.

The boat tour company posted the video taken from Crab Island Tuesday afternoon.

“HAMMER TIME!! Out of my 9 years working at Crab Island I have never seen sharks this big!” the post reads. “Actually, I’ve only seen sharks on the island TWO times. This is was quite the exciting anomaly!”

Comments posted on the video joke that the sharks might keep beachgoers socially distanced from the crystal clear waters in Destin.

