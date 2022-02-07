Pensacon is rapidly approaching and we couldn’t be more excited to be there with all of you, enjoying the cosplay, celebrity guests, panels, vendors and all that is the excitement of Pensacon! This is one of the biggest years of Pensacon ever with such great guests as Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad franchise), Richard Dryfus (Jaws, What About Bob), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Walking Dead), George Takei (Star Trek, Mulan) and many many more!

We understand that sometimes life gets in the way and makes it a bit difficult to be able to get your passes to Pensacon, and that’s where The Gulf Coast CW comes in. Sure, we have had contests where you had to watch and win, and yes, watching one of out entertaining shows is an easy way to walk away with free passes to Pensacon, but we have made it even easier! All you have to do is follow us on Facebook and enter to win 2 free passes to Pensacon! It’s that easy! So, make sure that you hit that like button and keep an eye out on your email, and check your voice messages, because YOU could be our next winner of 2 free passes to Pensacon 2022!

Oh, and definitely keep watching The Gulf Coast CW, because we’re always entertaining!