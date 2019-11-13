First Look at Crisis On Infinite Earths

A crisis is coming.

Beginning Sunday December 8 on The Gulf Coast CW, destiny will be re-written when the cast of The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow team up in this season’s DC Superhero Crossover Event, ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths.‘ This year’s crossover arc will be a television event unlike any other. The crossover will air across five different episodes of The CW’s hit superhero series and spanning from December 2019 to January 2020.

Don’t miss the opportunity to tune-in for this highly-anticipated 5-episode crossover series!

The action begins Sunday, December 8 on The Gulf Coast CW.

Back in August, The CW shared a press release saying:

“…characters from BLACK LIGHTNING will be featured for the first time ever in this year’s epic CRISIS OF INFINITE EARTHS crossover. Plus, the legendary voice actor Kevin Conroy (“Batman: The Animated Series”) will be making a special guest appearance as Bruce Wayne from the future. Conroy supplied the voice of Bruce Wayne/Batman in such iconic series and features as “Batman: The Animated Series,” “Batman Beyond,” “Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox” and “Batman: The Killing Joke,” to name a few.”

The CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS episodic air schedule is as follows (some series airing outside of their regular time period):

SUPERGIRL – Sunday, December 8, 2019 (7:00-8:00pm)

BATWOMAN – Monday, December 9, 2019 (7:00-8:00pm)

THE FLASH – Tuesday, December 10, 2019 (7:00-8:00pm)

ARROW – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (7:00-8:00pm)

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, January 14, 2020 (8:00-9:00pm)

