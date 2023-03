The Festival of Flowers will be making a return to Ascension Providence in the Spring of 2023. This will be the first year back at the hospital after it was moved to Cathedral Square during the pandemic. The festival will be held March 23 through March 26 and will include many different events for viewers to attend including Buds and Brews, Family Day and their exotic car show! Make sure you check out today’s Things to do with Theo to get the scoop on The Festival of Flowers!