Anytime you hear the word “Margaritaville”, your mind can’t help but to wander to a tropical place with the sun shining in your face and a nice cool margarita in hand as you lay next to a pool, or on the beach listening to the sounds of Jimmy Buffett playing over a tropical steel drum. Well, the Joe Jefferson Players want you to have that feeling when you come to see their show “Escape to Margaritaville” that’s playing at the Joe Jefferson Playhouse in Mobile. My good friend Brian Liddy stopped by to give us all of the good vibes to this wonderful show!