We have a really cool event coming up that everyone should know about. Would you like to be in a 4K race but just don’t think that your lungs could handle it? Perhaps you thought a 2K was more your speed. No? A 1K? No, me neither. That’s why the Fairhope Sunset Rotary is holding their annual 0.5K “The Race for the Rest of Us!” This race has everything that you ever wished a race would actually could have, including doughnuts and sausages at the half way point! The race takes off this Saturday, at the Bay Breeze Cafe in Fairhope! The best part about this amazing take on a race is that the money will go to charitable causes. If this is an event that sounds like it’s for you, check out this edition of Things to do with Theo!