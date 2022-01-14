Fairhope Brewing Company Is Set To Celebrate Their 9th Year This Saturday

Everyone loves a good brew, am I right? I have tried many beers in my day, and I have come to love and appreciate the craft beer movement for its local roots and original flavors. One place in particular that I have come to adore is The Fairhope Brewing Company. One of my first beers that I tried when I first arrived here was the “Take The Causeway IPA”, a hoppy IPA with great head and a beautiful golden brown look. Definitely a must try for any and all IPA fans, and you can find this beer at the Fairhope Brewing Company.

Tomorrow, Fairhope Brewing Company is celebrating its 9th anniversary with their biggest party of the year featuring live bands playing such as Amanda Donald and Katrina Kolb with a bluegrass inspired set, Matchbox Rodeo, a 90’s cover band (similar to Matchbox 20 of the 90’s), and The Bees Wheeze, a Wheezer tribute band. There’s no doubt that the music is definitely going to be on point.

However, the star of the show is of course, the BEER! With over 40 beers on tap over the course of the day, including the 90210 Espresso Imperial Espresso Stout, Peach Pit Wheat, Sunset Boulevard Satsuma Pale Ale, and the Beverly Hills Beach Club Cucumber Lemon Wheat, there will certainly be a beer there for you! So, with awesome music, delicious beer and a Beverly Hills 90210 theme celebrating their 9 years in business, plus only a $10 cover charge to get in with a commemorative glass included, the Fairhope Brewing Company’s 9th Anniversary Party is certainly a party that you don’t want to miss!