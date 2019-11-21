Extended First-Look at New CW Show, KATY KEENE

Katy Keene is coming soon to The Gulf Coast CW!

The CW’s new midseason show will premiere Thursday, February 6 on The Gulf Coast CW!

The show will be centered around fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and “It Girl” Pepper Smith — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.

