Visit Mobile, in partnership with the History Museum of Mobile and City of Mobile: Parks & Recreation, kicks off National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) celebrations with Explore Mobile Day this Sunday. National Travel and Tourism Week, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, will spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel.

Locals and tourists alike are invited to explore Mobile’s rich culture and history from 12 -5 p.m. on Sunday. For one day only, admission will be FREE to the History Museum of Mobile, Colonial Fort Condé, Mobile Carnival Museum, Condé-Charlotte Museum, Historic Oakleigh Mansion, Flight Works Alabama, GulfQuest Maritime Museum, and more. Local tour operators, including Dora Franklin Finley African American Heritage Trail, will also be on hand to give tours of the city.

To learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week and Explore Mobile Day, visit mobile.org/nttw.