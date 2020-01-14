ENTER THE CW’s CROSSOVER CONTEST

The Gulf Coast CW and Pensacon have teamed up for a CW Crossover Contest

TONIGHT tune-in to the Gulf Coast CW for the last two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths for a chance to win tickets to Pensacon 2020!

Here’s how to enter the contest:⁣⁣

1️⃣ Watch parts 4 and 5 of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths at 7PM Tues January 14 on The Gulf Coast CW

2️⃣ Find out the code word (one per episode)⁣⁣

3️⃣ Enter the contest and the code word in the form below 😆⁣⁣

𝐁𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐭. ⁣⁣

𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝟽𝘱𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝟾𝘱𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝟺.

𝘚𝘶𝘣𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵 𝟻 𝘤𝘰𝘥𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘭 𝟷𝟶𝘢𝘮 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺 𝟷/𝟷𝟻/𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶. 𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝟻 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘍𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝟷/𝟷𝟻/𝟸𝟶𝟸𝟶.

Here’s a list of the #CWCrossoverContest code words that have already been announced:

Code #1 – Multiverse

Code #2 – Arrowverse

Code #3 – Crisis

Code #4 – ?

Code #5 – ?

WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED HERE ON GULFCOASTCW.COM AND THE GCCW SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES BY FRIDAY, JANUARY 17, 2020.

