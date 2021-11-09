Double Feature At Fairhope Brewing Company Tomorrow Night!

The Fairhope Brewing Company, in Support of the Fairhope Film Festival, presents: A Double feature/evening with actor/writer/producer/director Greg Sestero, survivor of THE ROOM and author of the bestselling book, THE DISASTER ARTIST! This free event will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, November 10th starting at 7pm at the Fairhope Brewing Company.

Director Greg Sestero

First up is the 90-minute horror feature Miracle Valley (with a suggested R-rating) about an obsessive photographer and his girlfriend who are invited to a desert getaway in search of an ultra-rare bird. Fortune, fame and mending their fading relationship takes a turn at the hands of a sinister force where they face demons from both past, present and future. Miracle Valley will screen at 7PM with director/actor Greg Sestero in attendance with a Q & A following the feature.

The second part of the double feature is Documentary Short: BTS – The Making of The Room; a 33 minute documentary where attendees get to watch Greg’s BTS of the making of the cult phenomenon, THE ROOM, otherwise known as “the worst movie of all time” in which Greg starred as “Mark”! BTS Doc will screen at approximately 8:45PM with director/actor Greg Sestero in attendance for this short as well.