Disney on Ice – Pensacola

Let us go, let us go… to Disney on Ice is here for 3 days! That’s right come on down to the Pensacola Bay Center where you can see Elsa, Simba, Donald, Mickey, Minnie and more as Disney on Ice is in town all this weekend! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday come see the magical wonder that is the world of Disney come to life before your eyes! For show information, go to Disney on Ice.com!

All Shook Up: The Musical – Biloxi

I’m in love, I’m all shook up! Biloxi Little Theatre is proud to present the jukebox musical All Shook Up – Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, and they’re going to be having their final showings Friday and Saturday with the show kicking off at 7:30pm! So, if you’re a fan of the King of Rock and Roll, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

Black Jacket Symphony – Mobile

The Black Jacket Symphony is going to be in Mobile at the Saenger Theater Friday night with the show starting at 8pm. The Black Jacket Symphony is known for covering some of the greatest musical acts of all time and this Friday they will be covering The Polices Synchronicity plus the best of greatest hits! Tickets start at $27, so get yours now!

Living History Crew Drill – Mobile

The U.S.S. Alabama Battleship is one of the great marvels of The Gulf Coast and they are going to be having their Living History Crew Drill on Saturday from 8am-3pm as well as their Military Vehicle Show Friday and Saturday! This is a great way to enjoy the majesty that is the U.S.S. Alabama Battleship while learning about America’s great military history!

Easter Celebrations – Various

Last but not least, if you’re looking for Easter Egg Hunts, we have you covered! There are some great egg hunts on the Gulf Coast this Easter weekend including Egga-Wahooza with over 50,000 plus eggs at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola! If you want to see a comprehensive list of egg hunts go to GulfCoastCW.com!