MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A new COVID-19 vaccine and testing site is coming to the University of South Alabama campus on Monday, Jan. 25. USA Health is moving its vaccine, testing and infusions to its JagTran facility at 301 Stadium Drive.

The USA Health pandemic task, in partnership with the City of Mobile, force operated a drive-thru vaccine and testing site at the Mobile Civic Center for more than a year. That Expo Hall location closes Friday, Jan. 21.