About a year ago, former Gulf Coast CW Superfan Tommy Wetjen purchased local wrestling promotion Diamond Championship Wrestling, co-owning along with Brent Ladnier, bringing the best action in sports entertainment on the Gulf Coast. With a stacked lineup of wrestling talent headlined by current DCW Champion Lucha Locura, and former champion Mac Daddy Duds, and many more, DCW has grown exponentially over this time.

Including the addition of Executive Producer, former WWE Producer from the legendary Armstrong Family, Scott Armstrong; Diamond Championship Wrestling took their game to a whole new level and now dominates the Gulf Coast Territory in sports entertainment.

With the on going relationship between the CW and current Host and Executive Producer Theo Williams along with Tommy Wetjen, it was only a matter of time before Diamond Championship Wrestling landed on the programming of The Gulf Coast CW. After a year of negotiations, the ink has finally dried and now DCW Synergy will be debuting on The Gulf Coast CW this July! Not only will you be able to see full DCW shows on The Gulf Coast CW airways and online, but you will also be able to catch bonus content never seen before anywhere else on GulfCoastCW.com and our Facebook page!

These are certainly exciting times for The Gulf Coast CW and Diamond Championship Wrestling, and we can’t wait for that first bell to ring, because we’re always entertaining!