Destination Gulf Coast: Time to set sail on The Perdido Queen

In this week’s episode of Destination Gulf Coast, I set sail on the Perdido Queen in Downtown Mobile, for a Murder Mystery Cruise that sets sail 4 times a week on Mobile Bay. The Murder Mystery Cruise is an interactive dinner cruise with a set cast of improv actors who are trying to find the murderer of an Elvis impersonator in the fictitious town of Murder Creek.

Upon arrival Jon Robitaille greeted all the guests, welcomed us aboard the Perdido Queen, and instructed us that the outside world no longer existed, and that we were now citizens of Murder Creek. Once on board we were instructed to make up new names for ourselves while on board, I chose to be Mayor Oliver Munster! Once everyone was seated and had their names selected, it was time for the show to start. As the mayor, I was instructed to pick out several people from the crowd who look “suspicious” to also be characters from the show.

I don’t want to give away too much more from what happens after that, because it would spoil the fun and intrigue of becoming a citizen of Murder Creek aboard the Perdido Queen, but what I can tell you is that everyone on board had a great time! There was dancing, singing, and of course, an Elvis impersonator. C’mon, an Elvis impersonator? It doesn’t get any more entertaining than that!

It was a pleasure to set sail on the Perdido Queen in Downtown Mobile with such a fun loving and talented group of improv actors whose only goal was to make sure that everyone on board had a memorable night. If you would like to learn more about the Murder Mystery Cruise aboard the Perdido Queen visit www. PerdidoQueen.com.