Destination Gulf Coast: Education is Fun at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab

I always love it whenever I walk away from something feeling a bit smarter and that was exactly the case with this week’s Destination Gulf Coast, as I found myself at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab on the Aquarium of Alabama Campus. This place is a shining example that education can be fun and exciting!

To get our day started, I had a great conversation with Joanne, who is an educator at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and she couldn’t be more excited to tell me all about the programs that are featured at there. One of my personal favorite programs that Joanne told me about, was the Sea Stars Program, which is a camp that’s geared to students with special needs. Then there’s the Gulf Island Journey Campers, who were kind enough to join us for the first part of our day as well. It was great to see so many young people checking out the live specimens that were in the touch tank, having a great time learning about all the “cool critters” that we have here in the Gulf Coast! Though, I should note, the hermit crab pretty much stole the show as everyone’s favorite.

After having a great time with Joanne, it was time for me to have a conversation with Mendel, who is also an educator at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, and here is where I learned that the Sea Lab was recently named as the official aquarium of Alabama! So exciting! However, that wasn’t all for Mendel, as she went on to explain that the Sea Lab has 3 different excursions that they offer at the aquarium through the fall. This is their special way of showcasing the local ecosystem, in addition to the aquarium.

All in all, not only did I have a great time at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, but I also came away feeling smarter having learned so much about the aquatic ecosystem of the Gulf Coast!

For more information on the Dauphin Island Sea Lab go to: WWW.DISL.EDU