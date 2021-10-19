Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion Returning to The Gulf Coast CW This Sunday

Dean Cain (known for his role as Clark Kent in Lois and Clark: The Adventures of Superman) is back on The Gulf Coast CW hosting Masters of Illusion and is set to return to The Gulf Coast CW beginning this Sunday, October 24th with back to back episodes.

Masters of Illusion features more great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. The series features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists and escape artists, and performers in each episode display skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. You will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists. Some of the magicians featured in this cycle specialize in categories including Comedy Magic, Sleight of Hand, Escape Artists, Fire Eating, Mentalists, Floating Objects, Quick Change Artists and Grand Illusions.

Dean Cain’s Masters of Illusion replaces Killer Camp for the 8pm timeslot on Sundays.