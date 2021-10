The Gulf Coast CW continues to bring you the best in DC entertainment, and continuing on that theme, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are both set to premiere tonight.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

After saving 1925 Earth from an alien invasion (and getting married!), Legends cocaptains Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) think they and their

beloved crew can finally go home and relax. Too bad their time travel ship, the Waverider,

gets blown up by a second Waverider…meaning the Legends are now trapped in 1925

Odessa, Texas! The only way to get home, and get payback on their mysterious new

enemy, is to journey to New York City and find the forefather of time travel, Welsh inventor

Dr. Gwyn Davies (Matt Ryan). But with no Waverider, no way of knowing how they’re

impacting the timeline, and a time traveling foe hunting them, this will be the toughest

mission yet for the Legends. The team includes: a historian who transforms into steel,

Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); a former Queen of Hell turned rookie witch Astra Logue

(Olivia Swann); the gun totin’ empath Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez), the warlock-intraining who’s secretly an alien, Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman); and the brother-sister

air-totem-wielding duo, Zari Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian).

Along the way, they pick up a familiar but shocking new teammate: a real-life, human

Gideon (Amy Pemberton), who’s knowledge of the timeline may be the key to solving all

of the Legends’ problems.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary,

Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava

Sharpe, Matt Ryan as Dr. Gwyn Davies, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian as Behrad Tarazi, Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza

“Spooner” Cruz and Amy Pemberton as Gideon.

Batwoman

In season three of “Batwoman,” Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) has shed her parole for the

Batsuit and her van for the Batcave to carry out the legacy of Batwoman and protect

Gotham’s underserved communities. Her journey continues as she and the Bat Team

focus on finding Batman’s scattered trophies, a collection of objects seized from Gotham’s

most infamous villains, before they land in pernicious hands. Meanwhile, Ryan personally

struggles with the bombshell dropped by Alice (Rachel Skarsten) – that her birth mother

is still alive.

Alice is locked up in Arkham and holding on to hope that her father, a recently

incarcerated Jacob Kane, will save her…but nothing can keep an evil woman down. Mary

(Nicole Kang) is graduating from medical school and finding difficulty juggling her roles

as a full-fledged MD at her clinic and as a vital part of the Bat Team. At the same time,

Luke (Camrus Johnson) is winging it as a superhero after discovering a suit made for him

by his father, but he soon realizes it takes more than a suit to be super. Having said

goodbye to Kate and the Crows, Sophie (Meagan Tandy) feels free to find a new purpose,

but while making the most of her newly liberated lifestyle, she finds herself in the middle

of an exciting but very unexpected love triangle.

As visits from villains past loom over Gotham and anyone can become a baddie

by finding a wayward Bat trophy, Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) steps in to

supervise recovery of the scattered artifacts, forcing an unwelcome partnership between Gotham’s favorite hero and most notorious ne’er-do-well. And despite best efforts to avoid

her newly uncovered past, Ryan is thrust into the world of super mogul Jada Jet (Robin

Givens) and her son Marquis (Nick Creegan) when Wayne Enterprises lands on the radar

of another one of Gotham’s most powerful families.

BATWOMAN stars Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang,

Camrus Johnson, Victoria Cartagena, Robin Givens, and Nick Creegan.