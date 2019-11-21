DC UNIVERSE DRAMA SERIES “STARGIRL” SECURES EXCLUSIVE LINEAR WINDOW ON THE CW NETWORK

The CW to Broadcast Episodes Day After Debut On DC UNIVERSE Digital Subscription Service

“Stargirl” Slated For Second Quarter 2020 Series Premiere

November 21, 2019 (Burbank, CA) – The highly anticipated DC Universe series STARGIRL will now have an exclusive linear window on The CW Network, which will broadcast each episode the day after its debut on the DC Universe digital subscription service. The new DC Super Hero drama series, starring Brec Bassinger in the title role, is set to make its premiere on DC Universe in second quarter 2020, with new episodes released weekly on the first-of-its-kind digital experience.

Additionally, every episode of STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on The CW Network, throughout the season. Under The CW’s new digital strategy, viewers will be able to stream STARGIRL from the beginning at any point throughout the season on CWTV.com and The CW app – free, with no subscription, login or authentication required, and fully ad-supported. After the season finale of STARGIRL, the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.

The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) serves as showrunner and executive produces STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as coshowrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone. Premiere night to be announced at a later time.

